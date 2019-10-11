With the release of WWE 2K20 only 11 days away, we finally got a look at the complete roster. If you’d like to watch the full roster reveal clip (featuring a lot of stuff you’ll probably want to fast forward through), you can see that over at Smosh Games.

The game’s already set to include a pre-order Superstar in The Fiend complete with a horror-themed game mode, big firsts for the franchise like the inclusion of Chyna, and a soundtrack featuring Poppy, so it’s not like we’re not gonna play it. Plus, they righted a huge wrong from last year’s game by including Tommaso Ciampa, Trent Seven, and Nikki Cross.