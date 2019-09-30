The Full Soundtrack For ‘WWE 2K20’ Has Been Announced Featuring Poppy, Muse, And The Misfits

WWE 2K20 isn’t on shelves (if “being on shelves” is even a thing video games do anymore) until October 22, but 2K Games announced the full soundtrack for this year’s installment on Monday. The good news? You won’t have to hear that AWOLNATION song anymore. BLOW MY MIND! BLOW MY MIND! BLOW MY MIND!

Our favorite part of the announcement is that the soundtrack will feature pop metal not a cult leader Poppy, continuing her quest to be the next great NXT star. Poppy’s song ‘X’ was used to promote NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, and she recently lent ‘Scary Mask’ to an Io Shirai video package.

Here’s the complete rundown: