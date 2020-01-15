WWE Revealed Details About Their Quibi Series ‘Fight Like A Girl’

We’ve known for about six months now that WWE is working on a series for Quibi, a mobile-based streaming platform that launches in April of this year. The series is called Fight Like A Girl, and each episode features a young woman getting help and advice from a WWE Superstar paired up with her by Stephanie McMahon. Today, WWE officially announced details about the series.

For one thing, we know that the Superstars who serve as mentors are Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Paige and Nia Jax. That probably means there’s nine episodes, at least in the first season (does Quibi have seasons?), assuming the Bella Twins appear together.

Here’s WWE’s full announcement: