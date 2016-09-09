Back in the day, the Big Show used to be incredibly nimble and athletic, especially for a legitimate giant. In fact, back in his Giant days, the guy would occasionally throw a standing dropkick. Now that Big Show has been taking some time off to focus in part on getting in shape and has recently dropped a ton of weight, he’s clearly feeling good. Or maybe it’s just that he’s thinking about how to steal the show at WrestleMania 33 now that he’ll be facing Shaq in a long-awaited battle of the big celebrity men.
Either way, during a recent WWE live event in Manila, Big Show was feeling his oats and decided to try a plus-sized Vader Bomb (no lean feat, given the already-plus-size of Vader) onto his opponent, John Cena, from the second rope. As he bounced a bit (not even all that much, really) to build momentum, the dang rope just snapped clean off the post at the turnbuckle and down went Big Show in a heap of Big Showness. A quick Attitude Adjustment from Cena later, Show was toast. Way to add injury to insult, John.
Here’s an alternate view, because the internet is a wonderful place:
Luckily, Show was able to halt his momentum since he was already hanging onto the top rope. But I’m going to guess this is the last time in a while that Show tries to get airborne. After all, bad things tend to happen when Big Show falls from really any distance at all.
Show has done the Vader bomb spot many times before.
Has he ever hit it on someone? I want to see that still.
It is called the Danger Corner for a reason, right?
He’s done it before but it was actually an elbow drop. I think.