WWE Clash Of Champions Open Discussion Thread

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 airs this Sunday, September 15, live on WWE Network. The show features ten championship matches including the Four Horsewomen in two Women’s Championship matches, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defending the Raw Tag Team Championship before facing each other for the Universal Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here all weekend for our full Clash coverage, featuring an open discussion thread, live results, and more. Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE Clash of Champions Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
2. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
3. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
4. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
5. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
6. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
7. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire and Desire
8. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo
11. No Disqualification Match: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan