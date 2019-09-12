WWE Clash Of Champions 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 — the one time a year that champions CLASH — airs this Sunday, September 15, live on WWE Network. The show features a whopping ten championship matches, ranging from the Universal Championship pulling double duty in a Raw Tag Team Championship match to a triple threat for the Cruiserweight Championship. Make sure you’re here all weekend for our full Clash coverage, featuring an open discussion thread, live results, and more. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Clash of Champions Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

2. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

3. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

4. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

5. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

6. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

7. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire and Desire

8. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo

11. No Disqualification Match: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eleven matches. Surprisingly, they’re saving the King of the Ring finals for Monday’s Raw.

Here’s what we think will happen at Clash of (the) Champions. Drop a comment in our comment section below to let us know who you think’s winning.