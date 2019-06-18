WWE Network

WWE’s schedule causing them to announce show locations and matches through local advertising only to ret-con them a month later has become pretty commonplace, but it’s interesting nonetheless, and given their tendency to run the same shows over and over, it might not be too far from the truth.

The most recent example is an announcement from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC — “The Queen City” as WWE likes to solely identify it — which will house the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in September. They included a list of talent scheduled to appear with the standard, “talent subject to change,” line, but also announced a pair of championship matches. Clashes, if you will.