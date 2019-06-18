Matches For September’s WWE Clash Of Champions Pay-Per-View Are Already Being Advertised

06.18.19 15 mins ago

WWE Network

WWE’s schedule causing them to announce show locations and matches through local advertising only to ret-con them a month later has become pretty commonplace, but it’s interesting nonetheless, and given their tendency to run the same shows over and over, it might not be too far from the truth.

The most recent example is an announcement from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC — “The Queen City” as WWE likes to solely identify it — which will house the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in September. They included a list of talent scheduled to appear with the standard, “talent subject to change,” line, but also announced a pair of championship matches. Clashes, if you will.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSNORTH CAROLINAWWEWWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONSWWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS 2019
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP