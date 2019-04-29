WWE Isn’t Canceling Backlash After All, Just Moving And Renaming It

04.29.19

Earlier this month we shared the news that upcoming WWE pay-per-view Backlash, originally set for June 16 in San Diego, CA, was set to be canceled following the rescheduling of the next Saudi Arabia show getting moved to June 7. Not only did WWE not want to run two “pay-per-views” back to back, they didn’t want to run a show called “Backlash” immediately following an international show that will get tons of backlash.

There appeared to be an attempt to just move Backlash back a week and change cities, and it looks like that finally happened with the official announcement of the pay-per-view after Saudi Arabia 3 … only without the Backlash name. Meet your newest WWE pay-per-view classic, Stomping Grounds.

(At least they didn’t call it ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ again.)

