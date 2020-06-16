A WWE Developmental Talent Tested Positive For COVID-19

A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.

Just before the end of tonight’s episode of Raw, a WWE PR email spread the news that someone with a developmental contract with WWE has tested COVID-19. Here’s the text of the email, which is a statement from WWE’s Associate Medical Director, Dr. Jeffrey Dugas:

The first time someone working for WWE contracted the coronavirus was, as far as we know, a non-wrestling on-air talent back in April. Various WWE personnel have made statements about the company’s COVID-19 since then, but those reportedly didn’t include actually testing talent for the virus, a report essentially confirmed by this WWE PR email.

In recent weeks, WWE developmental talent have been standing in as audience members on the wrestling company’s programming. A small group of “real fans,” who signed waivers promising they won’t hold WWE liable if they contract COVID-19, were also in the Raw audience tonight.