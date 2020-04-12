COVID-19 Infiltrates WWE’s Ranks As An On-Air Talent Tests Positive

It’s been about a month since the United States began locking itself down, state by state, as COVID-19 began to seriously impact communities nationwide. In that time, we’ve seen essentially every single sports league in the country shut down, with the exception of professional wrestling.

In response to the virus spreading, WWE relocated all of its TV shows to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, creating closed sets with limited personnel. Still, COVID-19 is currently undefeated at hide and seek, so it was only a matter of time before someone within the company tested positive.

An internal memo from WWE was leaked to Fightful which confirmed a member of the WWE talent pool tested positive for COVID-19 and appeared at the WWE Performance Center as recently as March 26 — the same day Roman Reigns asked to sit out this year’s WrestleMania due to health concerns. While the person who tested positive has been confirmed as an on-air talent, they are not an in-ring performer. The memo reads in part: