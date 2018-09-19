WWE revealed yesterday that it plans to donate $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation, a charity that helps local police and firefighters in times of need. This gesture was requested by new Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs in return for his upcoming appearances as Kane, which includes being in his kayfabe brother’s corner as the Undertaker faces Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Australia on Oct. 6.

Jacobs spoke to Knoxville’s WBIR TV, saying, “$100,000 is a significant contribution, especially for the family of a fallen police officer or a firefighter that could help them through that transition of losing a loved one.” The Public Safety Foundation also helps families of first responders through non-job-related financial emergencies, helping cover the kinds of catastrophic events that a public sector job in a place like Knoxville doesn’t necessarily ready you for.