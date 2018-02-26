The Best And Worst Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Elimination Chamber: Bray Wyatt became WWE Champion, beginning the “Era of Wyatt” and establishing him as one of the most important stars in the company. Not the kind of guy you’d have project bugs into the ring at WrestleMania, or wrestle in a haunted house, or lose all his matches and end up feuding with the D+ version of a TNA character. I’m not even checking the notes, I know this is true!

If you missed the Chamber, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. We’re only a Smackdown pay-per-view away from WrestleMania Fleur-de-lis!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Elimination Chamber for February 25, 2018.