The Best And Worst Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

Bray Wyatt became WWE Champion, beginning the "Era of Wyatt" and establishing him as one of the most important stars in the company.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Elimination Chamber for February 25, 2018.
“Also, Finn Bálor was in this match. He did about 65 Slingblades, but also several dropkicks and stomps! Real talk, I think Brock Lesnar’s got a deeper moveset than Finn right now.”
This is 100% correct, but this is even more true of Roman Reigns, who does the same three moves over and over again. I am beyond tired of his in-ring performance, which hasn’t changed at all since his last WrestleMania against Brock. I don’t need him to turn into Ricky Steamboat here, but could he add just a couple more moves to his arsenal?
I think it’s even more frustration with Balor since it’s less of a moveset and more of a “sequence”. Roman at least does 85 Superman punch (and I have to say I liked that spot where he jumped over the ropes even though it looked like he messed up his Superman punch) but at least switches up the sequence and goes outside and use the stairs or whatever. Balor NEEDS to get this Balor Club thing going and make it like actual stable as opposed to his two dude friends who are a tag team. Make it an actual dangerous faction (Not another Absolution/Riott Squad), scouting for talent to go after each belt (gives you an opportunity to put over wrestlers like Tye Dillinger or Mojo Rawley who are talented but are currently going nowhere FAST)
I made a similar point about Finn a bit down the page, but one thing to consider with Roman is that he’s pretty limited (as is all of humanity) in terms of moves he can execute on Braun. Go back to his matchups with AJ and you see him busting out a much wider variety of moves. Since you can lift Braun, you’re mostly reduced to strikes. (I don’t think he spams the Superman punch too much, but his default slap strike is pretty overused).
It’s not that I hate Alexa Bliss certainly not the woman playing the character it’s just everything about her is so DIVA era and she’s had unbelievable success while Becky Lynch is on the back burner, Mickie James could’ve been a fun short old guard run and Nia Jax has never gotten a title shot I believe and as oddly given a chance at a titl sho while lesser women fought for it. I have no clue what separates Bliss from one of the Bellas aside from charisma she’s ALMOST everything they should be avoiding(again not shitting on her it’s the success she’s been given which contradicts the whole Diva’s Revolution)
Holding up the Bellas, who (Nikki especially) have turned into pretty damn good wrestlers, as some example of the pre revolution bad WWE women’s’ wrestling, is telling on yourself.
The idea that Alexa or the Bellas “contradict” the revolution is incredibly superficial and ignorant. The revolution was about treating women as legitimate workers and giving them time proportionate to their male peers. It wasn’t about casting off conventionally attractive women or whatever other bad point you’re trying to make.
Bliss is a much better character and wrestler than the Bellas.
There’s a nugget of a point in here about how many talented women WWE has on its roster right now and not having enough screen time and almost no interesting stories for really any of them. But Alexa’s a fantastic character and pretty decent wrestler at this point, and Nikki Bella, when healthy, was a hell of a wrestler at the end, so denigrating them undermines what you’re trying to say.
Dude you are suuuuuuper wrong
You say it was a PPV free from surprises, but there were several spots involving the top of the pods in the women’s Chamber match and none of them were by Sasha. So much for those last few weeks of how she was going to dive across the ring straight into the chain-link in the hope of rebounding into a lucky pin position place or something.
I was trying to work out what the Mania card was likely to be earlier and realized that with thirteen matches last year, nine titles, Cena-Taker, Rousey/Angle-HHH/Steph, whatever Shane, Owens and Zayn do, the Andre and either the Andre But Women or Sasha-Bayley, there’s a lot of big names missing out unless everyone gets piled into a IC title multi-man match, and even then they’d have to share it with Braun again.
I gotta be honest, as much as I hate the “Roman Reigns Must Win” order from the top, the Chamber made for a good rub on all of these guys.
So the men’s match told one story: Braun is the most compelling and unstoppable guy in the world. Nobody else’s story, even Roman’s got a hint of service from the match. So you end with the guy everything is about losing in a way that sure, puts him over, but also takes the only two folks (Roman, Brock) that could credibly give him a match out of the picture for him. I don’t mind the result (Roman/Brock will probably be good if Brock cares, and if he doesn’t at least Braun’s not going to be subject to That Brock Lesnar Match), but that was a lot of time to not really amount to much from a narrative perspective.
Finn’s a good wrestler, but spot fests like aren’t for him at all as yeah, he’s suddenly all dropkicks. If he’s given time to tell a story, his limited moveset actually ends up working for him. If he’s just spamming attacks, not so much.
Thing thing about Matt Hardy is that even when his character is getting over, the moment he starts wrestling the crowd dies, because at this point he is a fucking terrible wrestler. A hearty FUUUUUCK YOU for Bray slander, and the dude can still go in ring and it’s really hard to fault him for being caught up in what an out of touch old man thinks is scary.
I thought the women’s chamber was really well booked. While I understand (this was true in both matches) Graves calling out people not going for pins, I also think there’s some decent kayfabe explanations for not doing it (everybody kicks out of everything and they know a pin now won’t work) and I wish he’d do more to support the talent in these spots (especially because these non-pins often happen in the name of cool as fuck spots). I have no idea where the Mandy Rose shade comes from (I haven’t been watching the TV, so maybe she’s bad there, but she looked perfectly competent in the chamber, Sonia looked fantastic).
Apollo growing a beard is huge. Anything to give his face some personality. Now we’ve gotta get him on a team where he’s getting the hot tag and not playing face in peril. (and during that hot tag a no point is he allowed to lock in a rest hold, like he often does during his comebacks)
btw- you know what’s pretty predictable? NXT, aka the best thing in the world. I don’t think predictable is the problem in the least. It’s that when the storytelling is good, we like the predictable thing because it’s what we want to see. (both of Ciampa’s attacks were super predictable and telegraphed, but also awesome). Where Vince has fallen down is in turning the outcome from something we’re anticipating into something we dread.
The real difference is that you don’t notice predictability at a rate of an hour a week with an ever changing cast (NXT). You do notice predictability when it’s told at a pace of 3 hours a week and it’s the same story with the same character that they’ve been trying to tell for 4 years!
Another thing. The way they introduced Rousey speaks to the fan base understands the idea of a person as a draw, that some people have an appeal that demands that say, they debut at Mania.
Then you’re going to turn around and tell me John Cena might not be on the Mania card? It’s exactly the kind of bit the (long overdue) death of kayfabe should end. (and why do you need to spice up “I’d like to be champion” at all in terms of Cena’s motivation? All this does is make me think the story for Cena/Taker is going to be way more complicated than it needs to be.)
I really enjoyed the show last night. It was predictable, sure, but it was pretty great in ring in terms of performance and character story.
I really wanted Sasha to take the title, but Bliss actually finally turned in a good performance in the ring (admittingly they limited her to stay on the safe side) so I at least can’t complain about that this time. Braun murdered everybody which was fun for quite a while. Kurt let a little (kayfabe) curtain blow and show that HHH may love his NXT girls, but he’s still capable of pettiness and name calling (“didn’t you say we finally have that bitch”).
I guess it’s like you said Brandon. WWE’s got their stories that they want to end at Mania (Bliss defending, Roman beating Lesnar), and this time I’m okay with that. There’s a whole nother year coming, so I can wait for the new stories I’m excited for (BRAUN!) to happen, in just a little while longer.
You know how in a romantic comedy when a character is so hyper focused on one goal (typically “I need to make partner by 30!”) that they can’t see that the true path to happiness has been around them all along and just didn’t know where to look (typically in the form of Meg Ryan or Paul Rudd)?
This Roman Road (Appian Way?) to WM has given us five other wrestlers who are more compelling foils for Brock and potential Universal Champions. Elias is a year or so away but damn if he doesn’t own the crowd’s attention. Miz is one world title away from cementing himself in the fans’ eyes. Balor is still *this* close away from pulling the trigger on his real Rock’n’rolla potential. Seth is a goddam miracle worker.
In short, in two months Vince McMahon will realize how wrong he’s been this whole time, leave a board meeting early, run through the rain (avoiding tearing his quads), knock on Braun’s door and tell him “You complete me.”
You had me at “Appian Way”
well played with Appian
This is perfect. I’m so afraid that it’s too late, though, and a weeping Vince will stand there in the rain while Roman answers the door and says, “too late, lol” and slams it in his face.
+1 Loved the Rock-n-Rolla reference.
That was beautiful.
I think this was Bliss’ best performance in the ring since I came back to the product. And I love that she manages that she constantly toes line of being a likable and a complete dickhead: that post match promo was gold
I’m relatively new to WWE, and at the start of the Women’s EC I told my partner “That’s Alexa Bliss, the champion. She’s not a very good ring worker but she makes up for it by being a magnificent character.”
And then, BAM! She really did put in a good performance. And then, for a moment, it seemed like she was tossing character-work aside to share her shoot feelings about the opportunity.
No talk about getting pre-Crisis Bayley in there? A veteran holding her own against 2 rookies that couldn’t pin her before the next chamber opened? C’mon! It was great.
I thought Finn was really good, hell he was on the verge of taking out Roman and arguably got the better of Braun. After sleeping on it I wasn’t a huge fan of Braun pinning everyone, we already established he’s unstoppable and crazy but guys like Finn and Seth and even Elias need a bit of shine too plus not to mention Cena has been taking a ton of pins recently I feel like it would have helped everyone even more if Braun got like 3 pins and let the others share the other 3.
As others have said, predictable is fine if it’s a story worth telling. Even the biggest skeptic had to see the finish of Wrestlemania 30 coming before the show started but that didn’t undermine the payoff in the slightest. The problem happens when there are just so many better story options that we know they won’t choose, and they go with the mediocre option we know they will choose. They’ve had years to tell a compelling Roman vs. Brock story and aside from the actual in-ring brawling at WM31, they’ve completely failed, and now Brock has like 1 or 2 appearances until Mania and this is just gonna be a whole lot of eyerolls in the main event the next six weeks.
Meanwhile, Braun is gonna spend the next month-plus remaining the hottest act in wrestling and we’re all gonna wonder again and again why they didn’t just put him in the main event.
I don’t know if it was just me but there was a split second where I thought Braun was taking it but for a predictable PPV (even the sequence of pod releases were predictable) it was really enjoyable. Brandon is right though, Rollins is your guy! That’s your new Mr. Monday Night right there! Also how much does it suck that WWE has reduced Bullet Club founder and two-time Best of the Super Juniors tournament winner Prince Devitt into a fives moves of doom patroler?
I mean everybody in the WWE has 5 moves of doom, it’s how they tell their stories. Any time your NJPROIndie fav enters the WWE they’re going to fit into that (rather successful) formula. It’s a style that (to me) more effectively connects with the casual fan by helping them understand what a given move happening at a given time in a match means. I’ve found that when I’ve watched non WWE stuff, I’m a bit lost without those big in-ring storytelling landmarks.
Finn’s problem may be as simple as “given his size and the people’s he’s been facing, kicks and strikes are all he’s able/allowed to do”. It’s not having only 5 moves, is that his 5 moves are more similar to each other than say, John Cena’s. He’s not out here throwing suplexes or powerbombing people, nor does he benefit from being confined to the chamber (or from Seth getting some of the high flyer spots). Just wasn’t a match type that was ever going to be a great showcase for him.
Of course people are not going to talk about the legit logical story being told kayfabe wise of the main event involving Reigns story and the story of Braun involving Brock Lesnar.
Let’s all forget how we already seen Strowman come out short in defeating Lesnar in a one-on-one match that clearly showed no chemistry between the two in gelling a compelling match. And basically, almost every time those two are in the ring together, Braun pisses Lesnar off so Lesnar just destroys Braun completely.
Despite how hot of an act Braun is right now, WWE knows and Lesnar for sure knows he is still quite very green in the ring. (Talk about a limited move set). People blasted Reigns for his quick shot up to singles stardom despite the fact that he had already been around as this character for 4-5 years and was over until fans just decided to shit all over it because they found out from internet rumors that he was going to be pushed instead of Daniel Bryan.
Every time Lesnar and Strowman have been in the ring together, their has hardly been any chemistry between the two. They have not gelled well and the only times people have actually jumped up and gave any reactions when those two are together is when Lesnar gives him the business.
Now with Roman. In their one-on-one confrontation, people have no choice but take off their glasses of hatred towards Reigns and know that their first wrestlemania encounter was actually quite a good hard hitting match up where both men were giving it to each other and not backing down from one another. Reigns also in kayfabe wise, had the match won but got screwed by Rollins. Reigns has yet to actually have his shot again at Lesnar from that kayfabe injustice.
So with that in mind, in order to make sure both men still look strong, they kept Braun’s momentum going by being dominant in the Elimination Chamber, while giving reason why Reigns has a shot to take out Lesnar this time for good.
WWE could give a rats ass of the crying and moaning by the internet babies. The story build they have is logical, makes sense, etc. Their is no “what the hell kind of storyline crap is this!?”
If want the momentum to continue to build with Strowman. You build him the way you are and not pulling the trigger already and actually have him win some title before the main title. Just the way WCW did well with Goldberg. Because once Strowman actually wins the belt, you know that his momentum is going to be stopped right then and there. And then people are no longer going to have that type of anticipation for such a moment to happen, and then they are going to then take off their blinders and realize that its just not the same when he is the champion now.
Because in WWE world, their has never been anyone that does the type of things Strowman does throughout history that they continue to be that type of dominant being once they become the champion. Especially when as a face. Because they always try to make the face champion be in peril and fighting his way back to victory. Whereas the heel champion will change his style a bit and rely more on cheating when up against a top babyface, instead of a mid carder type face with belt/non-title on the line.
And who wants to see Braun Strowman in the situation where we will be seeing Brandon writing over and over “the challenger pinned the CHAMPION on RAW!”
First off, Brandon is still the greatest.
I guess I’m the only one that thought Braun would win. I figured Roman would go on to something with Seth or maybe Cena.
Did we expect Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt would be bad? I kept hearing how amazing Broken Hardy was, from the way people were describing it I thought Bray would be perfect for him.
And can we make “Shy Ronnie” Rousey a thing? And trademark it. I think Brandon or one of the top commenting crowd came up with Erick Rowan being an upside-down Sheamus and Cena stole it.
Someone at WWE has been stealing stuff from Brandon at least since ‘Rhodes Scholars.’
The predictability does sort of decrease how watchable and compelling the match can appear. If the outcome is obvious, it removes some of the stakes and the drama. If somebody ruins the ending of a movie for you, it could be a cinematic masterpiece, but without the plot to pull you along, what’s the point? Seth and Braun can work their asses off and look great during the match, but if lol Roman is going to headline WM for four years in a row and get all the singles titles/glory and that’s the story WWE is focused on, well I have to say it really sucks that more talented and compelling wrestlers are being used as stepping stones and side shows. Roman is ok in the ring with occasional moments of electricity, but it is probably easier to look decent when your moveset is literally punch/kick, Samoan drop, running hug, smirk.
Can we ultimate swerve & have Nak change his mind so we get a triple threat at Mania for the Universal Title? AJ Styles can go on to face, oh, let’s say Moe
Honestly I was expecting a Worst and Worst column. Perhaps it’s the predictability factor you mentioned but I like virtually nothing about this PPV. The women’s chamber looked soft and botchy and didn’t pay off much in terms of story telling. The men’s chamber, at least for me, damaged Braun’s future a lot. When you can eat finishers from 5 guys and still get up, who’s your credible singles opponent? And what do you do with arguably the most over guy on the show for the next six weeks? Put Bray Wyatt out of his misery? Squash dudes until he gets to the Miz? Repeatedly murder Elias? In the end you finalized the one story we all knew was coming going into Wrestlemania and left six other guys with…what? Just a totally pointless show.
Also, to the point of predictability: I’m with you that sure, they should complete the story they’ve been wanting to tell, except WWE is so notorious for swerving whether due to injuries, to stick it to smarks, or just because they realize the story isn’t getting what they want out of it that it’d be fine if they mixed it up. You could easily of had Seth win the match and had Roman somehow earn his way in. That way you invoke all the history from Mania 31 to build around and get a match more people would like to see
When I (and the crowd) realized there wasn’t a swerve coming when it was just Roman and Braun in the chamber, I’m glad at least there was a finish, and not some gimmick. We all know Roman is going to win at Wrestlemania. At the very least he won’t be a part-time champion.
i just didn’t like the fact that both the women’s title match and men’s elimination chamber ended with the same post match story. Basically suggesting that one or both of them will turn into a triple threat.
i wish vince would go back to the old ways and not worry of having to find a spot for everyone at wrestlemania. Wish he’d go the ted turner route during this night where he just simply gives everyone that is not on the card still a big bonus.
@Amzingred No argument there. The everybody in the pool booking is absurdly overblown. In this specific scenario though, I believe it works given all three guys’ history together
Can someone clear this up? Did I hear the crowd chant “Ronda Lousey”? I swear I heard that and when they showed the “crowd reaction” it looked like more smark than actual adulation to me.
“crab walking Post Malone”
You owe me new ribs, Brandon
I don’t know how they think we can buy Ronda (the character) not wanting any special treatment when she’s perfectly fine accepting a Wrestlemania match as presumably her first ever bout in her pro-wrestling career. And the “don’t worry, IWC, it’s not a title match!” stuff was so cringe-inducingly transparent.
Lana’s first wrestling match was at Wrestlemania. Kick off show..But nonetheless. She had her first match at Wrestlemania. So…there ya go.
Fandango and Big E technically as well.
The way I heard it she just wanted to be at Mania and Trips made it a match
I thought the ladies put on a better show then the men did. The men’s chamber match sucked as well as the tag team title match. What happened to the days of tearing down the house.
Hey Brandon, how long have you been covering the WWE for Uproxx or in general? and you expect the WWE to do anything different, forward thinking, or release creative control to a wrestler (See Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt) this is what they do now, they water down everything that was good. The raw 25 episode, DX couldn’t say Suck it, ass, they couldn’t crotch chop, couldn’t tell any of the stories. they couldn’t be DX no middle fingers from austin. In any event, the wwe is just a diluted shell of itself.
I think they really need to get rid of the ppv’s between Rumble and Mania. It leads to boring and predictable booking and takes away excitement from Mania and the Road. You could’ve EASILY had a number one contenders match on Raw with Roman winning and got the same result of Reigns/Lesnar at Mania. Not only that but you throw away a great gimmick with Elimination Chamber with the predictable booking, Elimination Chamber could be done later in the year with more excitement surrounding it because you don’t know what’s going to happen. And we’ve still got Fastlane to come which is a total waste of time because AJ’s going to defend to set up the already set up match of AJ/Shinskue.
How have WWE managed to make us all sick to death of a Broken/Woken Matt vs Bray Wyatt feud? I mean, a couple of years ago they responded directly to the Final Deletion with the hokey New Day/Wyatt family compound bits…and Bray’s bugs/the House of Horrors etc last year appeared to tap into the Hardy TNA material too. Yet as soon as WWE seems to have rights to the “Broken” universe, and put Bray in a program with Matt, all that stuff disappears?
Sure, it would be a total rip-off, but Hardy v Wyatt in a House of Horrors match (or similar), complete with “dilapidated boat” ranting, Husky Harris in the Lake of Reincarnation or whatever else, would at least be entertaining…unlike what we have got. I was even foolish enough to think that this was a feud that could resuscitate Wyatt’s career (as an in ring performer, I rate him pretty highly)…but I am wishing for the Wyatt character to disappear from my screen for a while again, as I have many times previously.
-5 stars, indeed.