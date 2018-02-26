The UFC’s Daniel Cormier And Cain Velasquez Were Ringside To Cheer On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Signing

Ronda Rousey signed her RAW contract at WWE Elimination Chamber and, for a moment, was choked up as she realized a lifetime goal of becoming a pro wrestler. Somewhere near her in the crowd was her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne, cheering her on during her special night and before all hell broke loose, there was another contingent of Rousey superfans and former co-workers — former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

According to various fans tweeting live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, they were leading the “Ronda Rousey” cheers ringside along with UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa (who was vocal in his hatred of Roman Reigns). It goes to show that Cormier actually is a big fan of pro wrestling, as long as he’s not watching The Young Bucks, whom he continues to feud with on Twitter.

