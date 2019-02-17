WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 airs this Sunday, February 17, live on WWE Network. The show features an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, a second Chamber match to crown Women’s Tag Team Champions, and more. Make sure you’re here on Sunday for our complete coverage, including an open discussion thread, news, and results. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Elimination Chamber Card:

1. WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy 2. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Boss n’ Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics vs. Fire and Desire vs. Naomi and Carmella 3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott 5. Handicap Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Bálor 6. No Disqualification Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin 7. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

If you’d like to read our complete rundown of the show, featuring analysis and predictions for all seven matches, click here.

A couple of important notes about tonight’s open thread: As you may have seen already, we have a new commenting system with a ton of new features. To make sure you’re using the live thread correctly, make sure to use the drop down menu under “discussion” and choose “newest.” That’ll “flip” the conversation for you.

We also have a new up/downvote system, but for the sake of continuity and tradition, still make sure to reply to your favorite comments of the night with a +1. If you reply with a +1 and upvote it, it’ll make it even easier to find the best comments, and I won’t accidentally skip so many really good ones while I’m trying to navigate a thousand of them.

Tonight is our first big open thread with the new system, so if you encounter any problems or anything goes wrong, know we’re working to fix it. Enjoy the show!