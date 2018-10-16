Last night on Raw, WWE announced that as expected there will be a big battle royal at WWE Evolution, the all-women PPV on October 28. They then tweeted all the currently-announced participants, which included the names of some women that a lot of us were still hoping would get matches of their own on the Evolution card, and twitter gave the impression that not all of them knew until this moment that this was the plan.
Almost immediately, many of the women listed pretty clearly expressed their feelings about the matter in gif form:
This is ridiculous. A 3 hour PPV to be filled exclusively with Women’s matches, MONTHS to prepare for this event, and we still get stuck with some horseshit battle royal.
Come on, they announced having 50+ women on this show on day one. It was always going to happen. Yeah, it’s a crock of shit that The Bellas, Trish and Lita are getting higher profile spots then Asuka, Naomi etc, but the idea that the battle royal was not planned the moment this was announced is naive in the extreme.
Still makes me sad to think about how wasted it felt that Asuka won the first-ever women’s royal rumble and it amounted to a hill of beans. Not even the fact that she lost to Charlotte at Wrestlemania (in a great match) but that it all lead up to that, followed by nothing – she just didn’t matter anymore. I feel like there could’ve been multiple great outcomes for her, even in her loss.
will the evolution be televised?
The Evolution will be televised, will be televised, will be televised, will be televised…and the The Evolution…will be live.
So, I’m getting a major feeling that either they no longer have any fucking clue what they’re doing, or they’re intentionally trying to torpedo the FUCK out of this event so they won’t have to do it again.
Oh, many props to all our Lady Wrestlers out her burying this Battle Royale shite.
I feel we might be reaching a tipping point with the WWE… There is a lot of bad “mojo” going on between Saudi Family Jewels (Is this the secret sequel to Great Balls of Fire?) happening at all and using Evolution as an excuse to justify it, the horrific ratings and RAW really hitting the bottom creatively, the exhaustion from these worldwide PPVs and the ill will they are building with the wrestlers on the man side who don’t want to go to Saudi Arabia and the women who can’t even be a part of it and that’s not counting what went on last week.
Something gotta give