Last night on Raw, WWE announced that as expected there will be a big battle royal at WWE Evolution, the all-women PPV on October 28. They then tweeted all the currently-announced participants, which included the names of some women that a lot of us were still hoping would get matches of their own on the Evolution card, and twitter gave the impression that not all of them knew until this moment that this was the plan.

Almost immediately, many of the women listed pretty clearly expressed their feelings about the matter in gif form: