The WWE Evolution Battle Royal Is Getting Twitter Shade From Its Participants

10.16.18 1 hour ago 8 Comments

WWE

Last night on Raw, WWE announced that as expected there will be a big battle royal at WWE Evolution, the all-women PPV on October 28. They then tweeted all the currently-announced participants, which included the names of some women that a lot of us were still hoping would get matches of their own on the Evolution card, and twitter gave the impression that not all of them knew until this moment that this was the plan.

Almost immediately, many of the women listed pretty clearly expressed their feelings about the matter in gif form:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSNAOMIWWEWWE EVOLUTION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP