WWE Evolution Open Discussion Thread

WWE Evolution airs this Sunday, October 28, live on WWE Network. The first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view features championship matches for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands, as well as the Mae Young Classic tournament finals and a battle royal for everyone to be depressed about. Here’s the complete card as we know it, featuring an audible in the Alexa Bliss tag:
WWE Evolution 2018 Card:
1. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella
2. Last Woman Standing Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
4. Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm
5. Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox
6. Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks
7. Battle Royal (Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega)
If you’d like to read our complete breakdown of the event, you can do that here. Enjoy the show, and make sure to respond to your favorite comments from the open thread with a +1, as we’ll include 10 of the best in the Best and Worst of WWE Evolution report.
Sonya hasn’t felt so betrayed by a fellow member of Absolution since Paige told her she was straight.
Because Mandy Rose has her thorns…
Blayze don’t bump
Many Rose with a Roderick Strong knee and a Roderick Strong turn in the space of ten seconds.
FRIENDSHIP IS DEAD! I DON’T BELIEVE IN ANYTHING ANYMORE!
Mandy should be careful touching Kelly Kelly, they look like they’re about to remerge like in Samurai Cop.
“Y’know these tickets cost 74 cents to the dollar!”
– Jerry Lawler somewhere alone and naked
How nice of Sonya and Mandy to lift Kelly above the ropes so she wouldn’t have to run them.
Molly Holly deserved better he said for the thousandth time
“right in the center of screen!”
Camera cuts away.
Vintage Molly Holly!
Cole: “The past is surrounded by the present!”
Maria Kanellis: “I still work here!”
“The old should fear the young!”
*punches old woman*
Mandy and Sonya immediately pair up. Love it.
‘we see childhood heroes who paved the way’
Camera pans to kelly kelly
They are going to get the Curtis Axel treatment, right?
The IIconics got the Curtis Axel Andre The Giant Battle Royal treatment….sigh….Wasn’t right then…Wasn’t right now.
I think it is fitting. Long Island is the used tampon of America.
You know what… I’m mad we won’t get a LayCool and Iiconics match-up.
Does Torrie Wilson bathe in blood of virgin sacrifices? She looks better now than ever
Women’s wrestling has gone from pin-up models to in-ring brilliance. From Paper View to Pay Per View.
Nikki Cross will win the Battle Royale and will spend 5+ month as the Thelma to Becky’s Louise before finally taking her…AH! I was stuck halfway between fantasy booking and revealing the plot of my gay wresting inspired romantic novel idea
The IIconics are here to give Brandon some gifs
Lana has to be my favorite WWE lady right now just because of how GODDAMN HARD she’s worked. She was objectively terrible when she started and now she is solid as hell. Plus, come on, she’s Mrs. Rusev.
Hurry up and get to Billie & Peyton to run all these women down on the mic
Oh man, that harem is so real. Good on you Miz.
Lilian, I love you, but you put respect in that: It’s Empress of Tomorrow, Goddess of Death, Asuka
LETS GO KELLY KELLY!-said no one ever
Final Four: Sonya DeVille, Ember Moon, Naomi, Asuka
Unless everyone teams up and throws Nia out at the beginning, I think she’s in the final four.
Michelle McCool
K, that baby was adorable
They’ve tanked on the main roster, but damn if the Kanelli don’t have my favorite entrance theme in recent memory.
I want Miz and Maryse to steal it and use it.
MOLLY!!! :D <3
I love her so damn much.
Boy that baby is sure upset her mom got crammed into a pointless battle royal.
MADUSA is a highly respected woman’s wrestler (despite shite booking) who’s been a Monster Truck driver in Italy for 20 years, idk if I want to be her or marry her
A whole stand alone monster truck league? What a great life Italians get.
Italy has a monster truck league!?
Whoa boy i just had extreme expose flashbacks
Alright, who ya got? I’m thinking Naomi
Ember
Tamina can’t be bothered with this nonsense.
What a waste of Ember’s warrior gear entrance.
I nominate Kelly Kelly for honorary black person, she always loves to have fun and is happy to be here.
Guess we’re doing all the entrances?
Okay, I’m gonna make it easy: “Man, [insert name here] is looking great!”
Laundry Vase, close captioning guy?
Alundra Blayze looks so much like the doctor from Roadhouse.
Think Bill Murray ever calls her by mistake whenever he sees that one scene from Road House? [grantland.com]
Man, it really made me smile to see Truth there for Carmella.
Gotta say, Carmella can get it with that dark hair
Ohhhhhh so individual battle royal entrances is how we full time tonight.
Backstage in an dark empty room Sasha Banks watches on forever wondering if she’d be on The Pre-Show had Bliss not been injured.
GODDAMN, Madusa is looking great :)
Madusa is SO ANGRY! She wanted a match
MIZ!
We now introduce you to the Mexican announce team, the German announce team, and the Male Broadcast announce team of Jerry Lawler and Joel Gertner.
Well….Well….Well!