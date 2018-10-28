WWE Evolution Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Evolution airs this Sunday, October 28, live on WWE Network. The first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view features championship matches for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands, as well as the Mae Young Classic tournament finals and a battle royal for everyone to be depressed about. Here’s the complete card as we know it, featuring an audible in the Alexa Bliss tag:

WWE Evolution 2018 Card:

1. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella 2. Last Woman Standing Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair 3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler 4. Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm 5. Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox 6. Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks 7. Battle Royal (Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega)

If you’d like to read our complete breakdown of the event, you can do that here. Enjoy the show, and make sure to respond to your favorite comments from the open thread with a +1, as we’ll include 10 of the best in the Best and Worst of WWE Evolution report.