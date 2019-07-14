WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 airs this Sunday, July 14, live on WWE Network. The stipulation-heavy event features a “winner take all” extreme rules match for both the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships, Roman Reigns teaming up with the Undertaker to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and more. We’ll be here all night with results, breakout news, and more. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Card:

1. Winner Take All Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships: Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
2. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe
3. Handicap Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
4. No Holds Barred: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
5. Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery
6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. The Usos
7. Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
8. United States Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles
9. Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese

