WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 airs this Sunday, July 14, live on WWE Network. The stipulation-heavy event features a “winner take all” extreme rules match for both the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships, Roman Reigns teaming up with the Undertaker against the unstoppable Shane McMahon (and his henchman Drew McIntyre), and more. We’ll be here on Sunday night with results, breakout news, and more. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Card:

1. Winner Take All Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships: Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans

2. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe

3. Handicap Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

4. No Holds Barred: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

5. Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery

6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. The Usos

7. Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

8. United States Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles

9. Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all ten matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at Extreme Rules 2019. At least it’s not Stomping Grounds!