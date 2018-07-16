The Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules 2018

#Best And Worst #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.16.18 10 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules: Alexa Bliss defended the Raw Women’s Championship in a match with extreme rules, the Intercontinental Championship match ended up on a dumb technicality, and the big cage match ended with a wacky spot. So, nothing like this year’s show at all!

If you haven’t watched Extreme Rules yet, you can do that here. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. If not, you’ll be suspended above the column in a shark cage and no other rules will apply.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2018, originally aired on July 15, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF EXTREME RULESWWEWWE EXTREME RULESWWE EXTREME RULES 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP