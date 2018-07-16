Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules: Alexa Bliss defended the Raw Women’s Championship in a match with extreme rules, the Intercontinental Championship match ended up on a dumb technicality, and the big cage match ended with a wacky spot. So, nothing like this year’s show at all!
Here's the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2018, originally aired on July 15, 2018.
I don’t really understand calling Mela/Asuka a match in the context where it could be a worst match of the year, simply because it’s far more angle than match. It’s dumb, but it’s also so quintessentially WWE that complains most come off as the standard “Why doesn’t this McDonalds serve File Mignon” take that’s just too obtuse to me. A good reason to avoid the product all together if it bothers you, but if you’ve been watching your whole life it really shouldn’t have the capacity to upset you.
I also feel like the “A good ep of RAW” critique applied to the under card matches kinda misses that those are always like that. At some point you’re pointing out an everpresent fundamental flaw with the product moreso than a specific failing of this event.
The shirt Baron Corbin is wrestling makes it look like it would be hard to wrestle in. That’s a hallmark of dumb ring gear. It makes me really angry.
Roman dragged Lashley to a decent match and nobody should get confused and think that both parties were a part of making that decent. Fantastic job by Roman. Lashley is a waste of space and time.
I watched this the same day as the NXTUK special, and it was interesting seeing smart wrestlers in Wolfgang and AJ both realize that they should work as heels given how the crowd was responding. The only bad guy in Rusev/AJ was English, and that was cool.
Also are we not counting Wyatt family matches for Harper and Rowan, ’cause they had an couple absolute burners with the Usos years ago.
The Jeff stuff seemed to intentionally invoke the Victory Road stuff, which is very wrestling but also could we just not? The plus side is hopefully less of him wrestling, which would be swell.
Doesn’t the champion’s advantage kick back in for sudden death?
I had a Bob/Roman as MOTN. Let’s not kid ourselves Brandon AJ/Rusuv would have 4th or 5th best(depending upon who Baszler faced) match of a TakeOver event
Was gonna write interesting🤔 A Jiggy. then make my own comment didn’t work out
It says a lot, I think, that a heel team won the Raw tag titles and it’s almost certainly as a transition onto another heel team (or a third at a stretch) What is the face side right now? Deleters of Worlds, Titus Worldwide and Slater/Rhyno, two JTTSs and a team which has already blown both its cards in being champions and compound inhabitants.
Officially putting my ballot for B-Teams “Battlescars” theme song as the next “This song goes with anything” song pantheon. Listened to it almost the entire time reading this B&W and life was better for it.
Jesus, someone give Kofi a singles belt.
“I forgot why we are supposed to cheer for Braun?”
Umm…why were we supposed to cheer for Braun in the first place?? He’s been a heel/monster that just wants competition and cause destruction. (checking my own notes)…Yup…still same Braun doing what his character has always been about. Especially during the time where you and so many others were cheering their asses off for Braun while he was a LEGIT Heel ;)
B-Team is 5-0 on television. But sure, they’re the “jobbers”, not the guys who could only beat Roman Reigns in a 3 on 1.
Also, did Emily throw away the Half-Baked or not? Her journalistic integrity is on the line here! (half-kidding)