03.11.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Fastlane results for March 11, 2018. The show was headlined by a six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship, as well as matches for the Smackdown Women’s and Tag Team Championships. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane 2018 column.

WWE Fastlane 2018 Results:

Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger and Breezango defeated Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Dillinger pinned Rawley with the “Perfect 10” knee to the face.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev. Nakamura avoided the Accolade, slipping out and hitting a knee to the back of Rusev’s head, then hit a second Kinshasa to win the match.

2. United States Championship Match: Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode (c). Orton countered a Blockbuster attempt with an RKO to win a long match and become the new United States Champion. After the match, Jinder Mahal came to the ring to confront Orton. Roode hit both men with Glorious DDTs.

