Asuka Made A Surprise Appearance At Fastlane For A Big WrestleMania Challenge

03.11.18 2 hours ago

WrestleMania 34 is less than a month away, and we still don’t know many popular WWE Superstars’ road to The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Until Smackdown PPV Fastlane on Sunday night, that “many” included every female wrestler on the roster except newest roster member and very famous person Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon, a WWE excutive who has wrestled before.

We knew Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss would defend her title in New Orleans and Women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka would face the champion of her choosing, but didn’t know either of their opponents. Although on a certain level I appreciate the suspense, its been frustrating not to know if so many talented women we see work so hard week after week on WWE programming would get a spot on the company’s biggest show of the year.

