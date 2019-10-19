Previously on the Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown: Bayley committed Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tube-Manslaughter and won the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Also, a draft allegedly happened!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Friday Night Smackdown for October 19, 2019.