WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread (10/18/19)

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Friday NIght Smackdown open discussion thread:

With the dust settled from the WWE Draft, Superstars are jockeying to stand out on the SmackDown roster. Roman Reigns aims to snatch the Intercontinental Title away from Shinsuke Nakamura after Sami Zayn called out The Big Dog in Twitter, a Six-Pack Challenge Match will decide SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley next challenger on the same night that the new titleholder will be a guest on “Miz TV” and The New Day and Heavy Machinery will battle The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. (via WWE.com)