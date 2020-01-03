WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread (1/3/20)

What a preview! Even the WWE writers are more interested about what’s happening at Wrestle Kingdom 14 . We’re going to have an open discussion thread covering both nights of that on the home page later tonight, so make sure to keep an eye out for it. (P.S., go Naito!)

On the first Friday Night SmackDown of 2020, The Big Dog will team with WWE’s “Yes!” Man against King Corbin and The Showoff. (via WWE.com )

All that’s on the card for Friday Night Smackdown so far is Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan versus Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin (in a spiritual rematch from Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey Live From Times Square), and Sasha Banks and Bayley versus Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, in a match that’s slightly different from last week’s.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!