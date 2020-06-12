Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:
Two of WWE’s most skilled competitors are set to clash when Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles face off this week on Friday Night SmackDown in the finals of a tournament to determine the new Intercontinental Champion.
Styles came to the blue brand as a man on a mission, as The Phenomenal One dispatched of former champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening round of the tournament. After a hit-and-run incident involving Elias threw the bracket into chaos, Styles accepted a bye into the final round while Bryan fought his way into the title matchup by defeating Sheamus.
In hopes of delivering a message to his eventual competitor, Styles challenged Bryan’s coach Drew Gulak to a match and may have taken the up-and-comer a little too lightly, as Gulak rolled up the former WWE Champion for a shocking victory.
Will Styles regroup and finally capture the title that has evaded him? Or will Bryan usher in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion? (via WWE.com)
Tonight’s card features an Intercontinental Championship Tournament finals match between Daniel Bryan and AJ styles that might end up having a non-finish and a do-over at Sunday’s pay-per-view; Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, John Morrison, and Dolph Ziggler; and a Jeff Hardy and Sheamus contract signing you have to pee to believe.
