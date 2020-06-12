Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

Two of WWE’s most skilled competitors are set to clash when Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles face off this week on Friday Night SmackDown in the finals of a tournament to determine the new Intercontinental Champion.

Styles came to the blue brand as a man on a mission, as The Phenomenal One dispatched of former champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening round of the tournament. After a hit-and-run incident involving Elias threw the bracket into chaos, Styles accepted a bye into the final round while Bryan fought his way into the title matchup by defeating Sheamus.

In hopes of delivering a message to his eventual competitor, Styles challenged Bryan’s coach Drew Gulak to a match and may have taken the up-and-comer a little too lightly, as Gulak rolled up the former WWE Champion for a shocking victory.

Will Styles regroup and finally capture the title that has evaded him? Or will Bryan usher in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion? (via WWE.com)