In a week when the wrestling internet is in turmoil about WWE‘s lucrative decision to make big changes to NXT and the podcast internet is mad about an article saying a rich and famous person is “driving the podcast revolution,” here is the perfect storm of an announcement: WWE, as first reported by the Hollywood Reporter, is starting a podcast network.
WWE Is Getting Into The Podcast Network Game
Emily Pratt 08.22.19 1 hour ago
Listen To This
