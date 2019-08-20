NXT Is Officially Coming To USA As A Two-Hour Live Show

WWE

There have been rumors for weeks now that some kind of big change is coming to NXT TV. Since AEW announced that their TV show will run on Wednesday nights at 8pm, which is also NXT’s start time, there has seemed to be a push within WWE to make NXT into a bigger deal to compete with it. The first rumor was that NXT was moving to FS1. Along with moving to cable, the stories said that it would change from pre-recorded to live and from one hour long to two, and also inevitably attract more involvement from Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn. Then the rumor evolved, and the story became that NXT would instead move to USA, the home of Raw, and the home of Smackdown until it moves to Fox in October. Now we have confirmation of exactly what’s happening.