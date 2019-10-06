WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Hell in a Cell airs this Sunday, October 6, live on WWE Network. The show features a Universal Championship match inside Hell in a Cell, Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship matches, a tag team match pairing up Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, and … that’s it, so far. Only four matches have been announced, so who knows what could happen? We’ll be here all night with live results, news breakouts, and shadow-clown-related gagging murders.
WWE Hell in a Cell Card:
1. Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
2. Hell in a Cell Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
3. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper
4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair