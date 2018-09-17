The Best And Worst Of WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell: Jinder Mahal main-evented, WWE turned everyone into Colonel Sanders, a bunch of people fell off the side of the Cell, and get this, the cage was cage-colored. Like, silver? Like it was metal? Super weird.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell for September 16, 2018.
Agree on everything, but I think Joe deserves a supplemental Best for his immediate reaction when hearing “AND STILLLLL…”
Lesnar actually F5ed Reigns on top of Strowman , and I said to myself “they’re gonna count a pin in this and it’s gonna be a shitty ending.” At least that would have been an ending.
I’ve heard people call the Raw tag match the best non-NXT match for the promotion this year but I just don’t see it. It was like a better-than-usual Raw main event lodged into the midcard here.
The whole point of having a gimmick match is to involve the gimmick. Thinking you should just have a regular match with a cage around it is stupid. If you’re going to do something like they did with Angle-Joe at Lockdown 2008, that’s one thing.
But that’s the whole problem with building PPVs around things like HIAC and “Extreme Rules”. Instead of having matches that should be used for settling grudges it’s just a situation where every October, ooops, time to have a HIAC match!
“Imagine if they made Danica Patrick the wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers because she loves Aaron Rodgers. No shade on their love, and I hope to find someone one day who will wear ugly plastic clothes to match mine, but can we get an actual wide receiver in this spot?”
She’d still burn the Lions for 150.