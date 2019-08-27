The Venue For WWE Hell In A Cell May Have Just Leaked Its Main Event

08.27.19 1 hour ago

Take this with a “plans subject to change” grain of salt, but Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA — the venue set to host WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 6 — just tweeted out a major spoiler for the show and what looks like its main event. With Clash of Champions not even happening until September 14, it’d be very out of character for WWE to announce a match this far in advance without any on-screen build.

If you don’t want a possible spoiler for Hell in a Cell, look away. Why’d you click on a post called “The Venue For WWE Hell In A Cell May Have Accidentally Leaked The Main Event?” Come on, man.

