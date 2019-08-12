Bray Wyatt Debuted His Spooky, Awesome New ‘Fiend’ Entrance At WWE SummerSlam

08.11.19 3 hours ago

WWE Network

In the ancient times of fall 2017, a seasonally spooky match was set up between Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail and Finn Bálor as an orange variant of the Demon, but was derailed by illnesses. At SummerSlam 2019, a version of that match finally occurred, this time as the PPV debut of Wyatt’s new persona, the Fiend.

On both WWE Raw and Smackdown Live, viewers had seen this new version of Wyatt appear first as the host of children’s show “Firefly Fun House,” then as a classic scary clown as well. This scary clown, the Fiend, started attacking various wrestlers in the ring, including Mick Foley, on whom he used the Mandible Claw.

