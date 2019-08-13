Here Are The Superstars Competing In WWE’s New King Of The Ring Tournament

WWE

Next Monday on RAW, WWE is running a King of the Ring tournament for the first time since 2015. You want see much of that year’s winner, Wade Barrett, in the promos for the new tournament, but you will see plenty of Steve Austin, Booker T, Randy Savage, and of course the late Harley Race, along with other fondly remembered kings of the past. This seems to be a pretty last-minute endeavor, so as of last night when the announcement was made, we didn’t know for sure who would be competing for the crown. Today, WWE released those names, eight from Raw and eight from Smackdown, so here they are: