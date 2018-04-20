During the Raw After WrestleMania, WWE announced that there would be another Mae Young Classic in 2018. The first one was a 32-woman tournament featuring wrestlers from the indies and around the world. Like a lot of people, my first reaction to that news was “Cool, but who’s going to be in it?” Being as fond of unwarranted speculation as any wrestling fan, I’ve come up with some ideas about who might show up, and who I’d really like to see.
I didn’t include anyone who was in the tournament last year, but I certainly wouldn’t object to return appearances by Tessa Blanchard, Nicole Savoy, Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Piper Niven, or Toni Storm. I also left out anyone who has a current contract with Impact, as I’m sure WWE will have to, which is a shame because Su Yung, Taya, or Rosemary would be amazing gets for the tournament if it was possible.
With those caveats out of the way, here are 15 wrestlers who could be great additions to the Second Annual Mae Young Classic.
And no Lufisto because….??
We’re never going to get that actual Paige-Saraya story now, are we.
Just one thing – three Australians and no mention of someone who was spotted in the corporate bleachers at the last Full Sail tapings, Madison Eagles?
I’m totally getting a Sputnik Monroe vibe off of Aerial Monroe. The two-toned hair. The sneer. The last name… Coincidence or intentional?
I nominate Leva Bates. Oh, wait… that’s right. The fans liked her too much and the actual employees were threatened by her merch sales or something so they shitcanned her. Lovely.
Gabby Gilbert. Allie Wrecks. Terra Calaway. JAWSolyn