WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown 12/4/18: The End Begins

Facebook Watch

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 10-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week was the Raw play-offs, in which Ember Moon saw her chances at the finals torpedoed when Braun Strowman was replaced by Curt Hawkins and they lost to Mahalicia, while Team B’N’B managed to defeat the previously dominant Country Dominance. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches: