WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown 12/4/18: The End Begins

12.05.18 2 hours ago

Facebook Watch

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 10-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week was the Raw play-offs, in which Ember Moon saw her chances at the finals torpedoed when Braun Strowman was replaced by Curt Hawkins and they lost to Mahalicia, while Team B’N’B managed to defeat the previously dominant Country Dominance. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFacebook WatchWWEWWE Mixed Match ChallengeWWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2WWE MMC Mixdown

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP