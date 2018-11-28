Facebook Watch

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 10-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can last week’s episode and this week’s episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Two weeks ago, two teams saw their undefeated streaks come to an end, as Monster Eclipse (RIP) defeated Country Dominance, and Extreme Flair (who didn’t have an official name yet) beat Awe-ska. Now, let’s dive into last week’s matches: