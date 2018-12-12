WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown 12/11/18: Narrative Closure At Last

12.12.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

WWE

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 10-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week was the Smackdown play-offs, in which Carmella and R-Truth managed an upset against Charlotte Flair and Jeff Hardy, while Asuka managed to defeat Naomi and Jimmy Uso in spite of the Miz. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFacebook WatchWWEWWE Mixed Match ChallengeWWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2WWE MMC MixdownWWE TLC 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP