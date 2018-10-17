WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown 10/16/18: Two Guys Named Bobby

Facebook Watch

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week, Team B’N’B lost to Monster Eclipse, while Fenomenal Flair defeated Fabulous Truth, even though the latter team is better at dancing. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches:

Match One: (Raw): Team Pawz Versus Country Dominance

This match, I feel compelled to tell you, was 75% Impact Wrestling alumni and probably the closest WWE lifer Natalya will ever come to setting foot in the Impact Zone. This match was also 50% guys named Bobby (or Bob, if you’re Rusev). In fact, one of my favorite bits was Mickie and Nattie leading dueling chants, but both chants just went “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!”

The honest truth is that, at least lately, none of these four performers have been known for being the most exciting folks in WWE (Lashley’s successful heel turn aside). This match demonstrated that they’re all fun to watch when they’re in the ring having fun without the need to sell any big storylines. They never even really addressed the fact that Lashley, in kayfabe, was the one who took Natalya’s previous partner Kevin Owens out of action. Team Pawz carries on, of course, with Bobby Roode taking the place of his Canadian countryman.

Lio Rush wasn’t as much of a factor this time, without a Singh Brother to feud with. His intro of Mickie and Bobby was great, but he mostly just made noise at ringside after that. I like that Country Dominance actually seems pretty dominant, which is more of a surprise than the other teams that are currently at the top of the divisions. On the other hand, you could argue they’ve only faced their easiest opponents so far, so it’ll be interesting to see how they fare against Monster Eclipse and Team B’N’B.