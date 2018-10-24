WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown 10/23/18: The Hug Lobby

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.
Last week, Country Dominance dominated Team Pawz, and Lana’s twerking was no match for Asuka’s wrestling, so Awe-Ska defeated Ravishing Rusev Day as well. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches:
Man, this episode was fantastic…so many other highlights too!
-Bayley stepping off of Finn’s back to attack Nattie, then running into the ring yelling I DID IT IT WAS UGLY BUT I DID IT
-The post match interview, where Finn says that B’n’B stands for “Bounce ‘n Back” which caused Bayley to act like it was the best thing she had heard and deciding that they should leave on that note because they are the uncoolest people in the world and I love them.
-Renee saying “Asuka’s the coolest” because of course
-Even COLE had a moment where he went back to fanboying over The Miz
-Asuka dancing to Naomi’s entrance which got a dirty look from Miz…and then Asuka kept dancing anyway.
-Following up on that, Asuka and Naomi dancing after trading hip attacks before the whole hugging thing, where Miz blows a gasket (as well as some random fan in the front who spreads his arms all WTF)
-Asuka screaming YOU PUSHED ME at Miz after the match, and that continuing into their backstage interview.
The MMC is so much fun. I’m still holding out hope Monster Eclipse gets stunned by Mahalicia next week to keep the Demon Bayley wish alive!