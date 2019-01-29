WWE Raw Results 1/28/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 28, 2019. The first Raw after the Royal Rumble featured Seth Rollins punching Brock Lesnar in the face, Ronda Rousey defending her women’s title against Bayley, a surprise appearance by Becky Lynch and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
— Seth Rollins opened up Raw saying he needs some time before making a decision on his opponent for WrestleMania. Triple H stopped him in his tracks and told him he needs an answer by the end of the night, and that Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar will be in attendance. Dean Ambrose interrupted the two and demanded a match, asking if Triple H could do it or if he needed to ask permission from his father-in-law. Trips called for a ref before starting the match.
I was pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the Elias bit. As soon as JJ’s music hit, I thought for sure he was coming to get his wrinkly, leathered “heat” back.
That pic above is perfect. Someone in the thread mentioned “ten year challenge” and that made me giggle. Also, that Ambrose line was one of his better ones. Perfect mix of timing and passion.
Becky Lynch gets a bigger pop on Monday Night Raw than anyone on that show, and that includes Seth Rollins who got a monster pop at the beginning of the night.
Reminded me of the last time she got a huge pop on Raw. Road to Survivor Series where she invaded Raw and got bloody and beat up Ronnie. Gorgeous.