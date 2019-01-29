WWE Raw Results 1/28/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 28, 2019. The first Raw after the Royal Rumble featured Seth Rollins punching Brock Lesnar in the face, Ronda Rousey defending her women’s title against Bayley, a surprise appearance by Becky Lynch and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— Seth Rollins opened up Raw saying he needs some time before making a decision on his opponent for WrestleMania. Triple H stopped him in his tracks and told him he needs an answer by the end of the night, and that Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar will be in attendance. Dean Ambrose interrupted the two and demanded a match, asking if Triple H could do it or if he needed to ask permission from his father-in-law. Trips called for a ref before starting the match.