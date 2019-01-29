Becky Lynch Has Made Her Championship Challenge For WrestleMania

WWE

Becky Lynch needed less than 24 hours to call out her opponent at WrestleMania 35 from MetLife Stadium — she’ll challenge Ronda Rousey for the Monday Night Raw Women’s championship. Lynch’s decision comes after she took the spot of the injured Lana at Sunday’s Royal Rumble, then tossed former best friend Charlotte over the top rope to earn a spot in the main event.

The highly-touted match between Lynch and Rousey comes after months of hype. They were slated to face off at Survivor Series before she was punched in the face by Nia Jax and unceremoniously removed from the match due to a concussion. Even though their fight couldn’t take place in the ring, Rousey and Lynch continued battling on social media over the following weeks, with the Smackdown star opening old MMA wounds of the former UFC champion with a few scathing tweets. That led to Rousey costing Lynch and Charlotte chances at the Smackdown Women’s title at TLC, and eventually setting up Lynch’s return to the red brand Monday night.