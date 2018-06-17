WWE Money In The Bank 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 airs this Sunday, June 17, 2018, live on WWE Network. The cross-branded pay-per-view event is headlined by two Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship. We’ll be here all night with our open discussion thread, live results, and more.

Money In The Bank 2018 Card:

1. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks 2. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. TBA (Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods) 3. Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey 5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka 6. Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal 7. Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass 8. Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn 9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias 10. Kickoff Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

For our complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all ten matches, click here. +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in Monday’s Best and Worst of Money in the Bank column. Enjoy the show, everybody!