WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Money in the Bank 2018, the biggest party of the early part of summer, airs this Sunday, June 17, live on WWE Network. The show is headlined by two Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship, and more. Here’s the complete Money in the Bank card as we know it.
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Card:
1. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
2. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. TBA (Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods)
3. Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
6. Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
7. Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
8. Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias
10. Kickoff Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all ten matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread and live results. If you want to read our predictions for the NXT TakeOver happening the night before, click here.
-Samoa Joe makes the most sense for SDL to me. Actually, I’d be fine with any of the SDLs.
-The Women’s MitB is just…dumb. You’re not putting it on an SDL lady (even though Becky Lynch could DEATHLY use it) so…you can’t put it on Ember Moon because she’s your new babyface. You’re likely not giving it to Sasha Banks because we need to keep the will they won’t they with Bayley going…so that leaves either Alexa Bliss, who has had a stranglehold on the title scene forever and all it has done is run around in circles, or THE WORST. Sigh…it’s gotta be Nattie. Seriously, this should be Bayley, Ruby, or Mickie. A chance to get that Horsewoman pop that you might not get another chance to, another opportunity to show how talented the heel faction leader is, or the veteran that doesn’t suck at everything. But, nope, Nattie…I don’t think they’ll do it because Natalya is likely turning, but it’d be 1,000x better if Bayley shoved Sasha off the ladder and beat her up.
-IIconics cost Asuka. That’s carved into the white board with a machete.
-Nattie cashes in to make it a Triple Threat, but because Nattie, Nia pins her to retain. Nattie then beats up Ronda. It’s the best way to do the Natalya/Ronda thing, plus it means NO NATALYA TITLE REIGN
-Double Knockout. Again. Paige restarts, the momentum is dead, then Nakamura hits a chair assisted Kinshasa to become champ. We all sigh
-Shield Riff
-Lashley in like 30 seconds
-I got Elias winning. Seth is great, but that dude needs to be in the Uni title picture. Let’s have an Intercontinental World Tour Concert every week
-Cass via roll up or something not powerful
-Bludgies because The Club is terrible
Alright gang, I went into Dana Brooke mode, crunched the numbers & have determined the winners for the MitB matches. Winners are either super obvious (Cena, Ambrose, Orton) or waaaay off the board (Corbin, Carmella, Sandow, etc.) and I think they’ll do one of each. Also, since the briefcase really only works for a heel (or someone turning), I’m leaning into heels taking it. Lastly, I’m certain the men’s winner will be SDL & Raw for the women. Lesnar’s not going to be around til probably Summerslam (?) & WWE loves parading the winner out right after the ppv, so the men’s side feel like SDL. And since it makes the most sense to have a briefcase on boths shows, that leaves the women taking it for Raw.
Women’s match:
Out of Nattie, Ember, Sasha, & Bliss, I feel like you can only make a case (see what I did there) for Nattie or Sasha. Bliss 100% doesn’t need it since she’s been the Orton of the women’s division for like two years now and Ember feels too new. Sasha would probably be the best option as far as making the briefcase a thing, but since she’s boring as hell Face Sasha currently, I don’t see it happening. Stroud outlined the Rousey/Nattie angle pretty well in the B&W, so with the heaviest sigh possible, Nattie is the pick.
Men’s match:
This was very hard. I can make a case for all 4 SDL guys. Rusev is one big away from becoming a huge star & you could easily run him against Nak or Styles. New Day can win & freebird the case, then either win or lose their cash in & head towards their break-up angle (Push Big E!). Miz has been arguably the MVP of WWE for the past few years & totally deserves it, plus with Bryan back, you have a built in cash-in down the road. And Samoa Joe is Samoa Joe.
If Big E were confirmed in the match, I’d probably pick him, but there’s already a bunch of hosses in there, so I’m thinking Kofi gets the nod for flippy ladder spots. Rusev would be great, but I don’t think it’ll happen since he more or less just turned face, leaving Joe & Miz. Miz is so super obvious that I can’t believe they’ll actually do it & I feel like Joe has lost a ton recently, make Samoa Joe your winner
See you Sunday when I’m completely wrong & will lie about this post ever happening.