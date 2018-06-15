WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Money in the Bank 2018, the biggest party of the early part of summer, airs this Sunday, June 17, live on WWE Network. The show is headlined by two Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship, and more. Here’s the complete Money in the Bank card as we know it.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Card:

1. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks 2. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. TBA (Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods) 3. Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey 5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka 6. Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal 7. Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass 8. Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn 9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias 10. Kickoff Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

