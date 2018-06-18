Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Money in the Bank 2018 results for June 17, 2018. The show featured two Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Money in the Bank column.
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results:
– Kickoff Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
1. Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass. Bryan defeated Cass by submission with a heel hook.
2.Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn.
3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Elias. Rollins pinned Elias with a roll-up, holding Elias’ pants for leverage.
4. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana. Becky Lynch had her hands on the briefcase, but Alexa Bliss was able to pull her off the ladder and win the match.
This was fun. Not the greatest PPV (wait, are they still called that?) ever, but still fun.
Don’t want to intrude on Dave’s gimmick or anything but anyone who’s complaining about Roman’s push at this point needs to start looking in Alexa’s direction.
I can multitask with my complaining. Roman put on a really boring match that thankfully wasn’t for the title. Alexa did something exciting, but now she’s champ again after only losing it for a couple months. Her reign was really long too, so hopefully this time she gets more defenses. And loses it in a month or so, she’s a great character but doesn’t deserve to be champ for as many months as she has held the title.
He barely managed to win against a jobber while the announce team spent the entire time trying to legitimize his upcoming 87th title shot.
@Art Salmons Yeah the whole “Uncrowned Champ” thing that Cole is trying to push is so grating.
This was a really good show. Some unpredictable outcomes that were fine, predictable outcomes that made sense and were fine. Nak vs AJ was really really good, both MITB matches were good. Carmella beating Asuka is questionable but it wasn’t clean, Alexa winning well, is fine I guess but wow do they love her. In her short time she has won everything except royal rumble. never bet against Alexa.
I’ve liked her character work for a while, but they are really starting to make me dislike her. So many other women on Raw who deserve a push and a title, but Bliss and Rousey are the only two who look strong.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
••••••••••••►!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
✔✔✔✔sdfsdfsdf✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔