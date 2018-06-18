WWE Money In The Bank 2018 Results

06.17.18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Money in the Bank 2018 results for June 17, 2018. The show featured two Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Money in the Bank column.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results:

Kickoff Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

1. Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass. Bryan defeated Cass by submission with a heel hook.

2.Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Elias. Rollins pinned Elias with a roll-up, holding Elias’ pants for leverage.

4. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana. Becky Lynch had her hands on the briefcase, but Alexa Bliss was able to pull her off the ladder and win the match.

