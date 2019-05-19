WWE Money In The Bank 2019 Open Discussion Thread

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.19.19

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 airs live this Sunday, May 19, live on WWE Network. It’s airing against the series finale of Game of Thrones, so now’s your best-ever chance to get in the top 10 comments of the week. Reply to your favorites with a +1! Do it for The Realm!

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles
2. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens
3. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Finn Bálor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton
4. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella
5. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
6. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
7. United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
8. Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
9. Elias vs. Roman Reigns
10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari
11. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The Usos

