WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results:

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Money in the Bank results for May 10, 2020. The latest live special from the Performance Center (and the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut) featured two Money in the Bank ladder matches happening at the same time, matches for the WWE and Universal Championships, and more.

1. Kickoff Show Match: Jeff Hardy defeated Cesaro with a Swanton Bomb.

2. Fatal Four-way Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) defeated Forgotten Sons, Lucha House Party, and The Miz and John Morrison. Big E hit the Big Ending on Gran Metalik to retain the championship for his team.

3. Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth. This was originally scheduled to be Truth vs. MVP, but Lashley interrupted a pre-match argument about basketball and took MVP’s place. Lashley won with a spear.

4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) defeated Tamina. Sasha Banks distracted Tamina, allowing Bayley to counter a Samoan drop into a crucifix pin to win the match. After the match Tamina tried to Samoan drop Bayley again, but was stopped by Banks.

5. Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) defeated Bray Wyatt. Wyatt wrestled as himself and not The Fiend, and had his puppets at ringside. Strowman put on Wyatt’s black sheep mask, and the two men hugged. Wyatt was happy until Strowman took off the mask, powerslammed Wyatt, and won the match.

6. WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Seth Rollins. Rollins has a new entrance theme, which you can hear below. McIntyre won with a Claymore Kick. After the match, McIntyre and Rollins shook hands.