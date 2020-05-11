Fan-favorite performers won both the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches this year, and both wins managed to screw over King Corbin.

While the other matches on the 2020 MITB PPV took place in the Performance Center, the show’s namesake matches went down at WWE headquarters, Titan Towers in Stamford, Connecticut. To win the match, a wrestler had to reach the roof of the build and climb a ladder in the wrestling ring on the roof to unhook a Money In The Bank briefcase. That wasn’t the only unique thing about them: the men’s and women’s matches also took place at the same time, an element that played into one of the finishes.

The men (Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin, Otis, and AJ Styles) started their match in the fitness center of the building, while the women (Asuka, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, and Dana Brooke) began by a bank of elevators. The groups of WWE Superstars briefly ran into each other as they fought through hallways and conference rooms, engaging in an intergender food fight and some actual intergender wrestling when Baszler choked out Mysterio.