WWE Money In The Bank Is Canceled, According To The Original Venue

Despite the unusual setting of this year’s WrestleMania , WWE continued event promotion as usual during the event, showing ads for this year’s Money In The Bank PPV on May 10. Today, the first notice of a change to MITB 2020 came from its planned venue, the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore Maryland. According to the arena’s Twitter account , “The WWE Money In The Bank event originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10 in Baltimore has been canceled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase.”

The use of the word “canceled” there is suspect to anyone who’s been keeping up with WWE. Though the company has scrapped live events for the time being, they haven’t stopped taping shows, and are just about the only American TV production or sporting event still running, unless the Dana White’s Fight Island works out. The announcement of a Money In The Bank in the Performance Center wouldn’t be a surprise.

The Royal Farms Arena tweet also revealed that WWE has joined the ranks of companies who have released an ad about “these difficult times,” which you can see here.