WWE And Impact Wrestling Will Reportedly Have TV Tapings This Week

While most TV and live sports productions in America have temporarily shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, two wrestling companies will continue to film. AEW stopped production a few days ago, but both WWE and Impact Wrestling will reportedly tape more TV this week.

According to reports by PW Insider and Fightful Select, WWE plans on taping the episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT leading up to the May 10 Money In The Bank pay-per-view this week. Fightful says the filming will begin on April 10 and go through April 16, which PW Insider has it beginning on the eighth or the ninth. Like the pre-taped shows leading up to WrestleMania, these episodes of WWE TV will take place in the Performance Center with a closed set and no fans in attendance. WWE is reportedly changing the ropes, turnbuckles, ring canvas, etc., between every match to try and prevent the talent from contracting COVID-19.