WWE Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View Event® is still several weeks away, but with respect paid to the concept of “card subject to change,” local advertising may have spoiled the entrants to both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The show is set to take place on May 19 — someone give Kane a heads up — in Hartford, Connecticut. Local ads for the show, presumably with great tickets still on sale™, dropped the following names for the men’s ladder match: Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade, and the officially debuting Lars Sullivan. You can see the purported image in a Tweet below, best viewed by standing to the side of a television and looking over your shoulder.