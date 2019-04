WWE

Just a couple of days ago we were all wondering what was up with Sasha Banks, who wasn’t on the Raw after WrestleMania, canceled a talk show appearance for unspecified “personal reasons,” and tweeted a message that was vague but seemed to contain doubts about her WWE career. Now we have some details, which come from the usual grain-of-salt sources, to be sure, but a lot of what’s being said seems pretty believable.

Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter brings us this: